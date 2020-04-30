ADB re-affirms commitment to continue support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Director Public Management, Financial Sector and Trade Division, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tariq H. Niazi on Wednesday re-affirmed the Bank’s commitment to continue support for implementation of structural reforms in Pakistan.

Tariq H. Niazi also appreciated and supported the efforts taken by the present government for improvement in social and economic sectors. He made these remarks while talking to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yong Ye, Secretary Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officers were present in the meeting. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin highlighted long relationship of ADB with Pakistan and appreciated the role of ADB in extending support to Pakistan during testing times.

He gave an overview of the current economic situation and emphasized that government is committed to introduce reforms in various sectors, in the face of various challenges, to address the long outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

The finance minister informed that the Government has taken steps to improve the revenue collection through broadening of tax base, capturing retail sales, single window operations as well as track and trace system. Efforts are being made to complete the remaining prior actions under the capital markets development programme to disburse it within time, he added.

Tariq H. Niazi briefed the meeting on the progress of various on-going projects being carried out in Pakistan and also informed on future projects. He apprised that ADB is pursuing capital market development program, domestic resource mobilization program, social protection development program and Public Private Partnership Support Program. ADB is extending full technical support Pakistan for successful implementation of these programs.