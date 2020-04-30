Not every condition of IMF can be accepted: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday announced that not every condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can be accepted and will hold talks on income tax.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that there is no stable growth due to import-export gap and stable growth is our goal. Turkey and Thailand have achieved strong growth.

The minister said that the consumer should ask for a receipt from the shopkeeper at the time of purchase, adding that rewards will be given to those who ask for a receipt through lottery and the prizes will be increased through lottery.

Tarin went on to say that vendors will not be harassed and action will be taken in accordance with the law if proven guilty. “More than Rs 6,000 billion will be collected in taxes this year,” he said.

“We cannot accept every condition of the international lender and will discuss income tax with the IMF,” he said and added the price of petrol in the world market has reached $95 95.