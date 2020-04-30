PM returns OGRA summary proposing Rs12.03 hike in petrol price

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday sent back a summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 12.3 per liter in petrol price to the Finance Ministry for review.

According to sources, after the rise in oil prices in the global market, OGRA had sent a summary to the Prime Minister s Office proposing to increase petrol price by Rs12.3 per liter. The proposal was in line with the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sources further said that PM Imran Khan returned the summary to the Ministry of Finance for review following which on the directive of PM Imran, the Ministry of Finance will reconsider the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

According to sources, Imran Khan has said that petrol prices cannot be increased so much.