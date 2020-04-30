Govt to announce relief package for lower middle, salaried class: Train

The relief package would be announced within next 10 to 15 days.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said here on Tuesday that the government intended to announce relief package for the middle, lower middle and salaried class within days to help them cope with the current wave of inflation.

The relief package would be announced within next 10 to 15 days, he said this while addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Raast Digital Payment System ‘.

Talking about the digitization, the federal minister said, with public-private coordination, the government was ready to introduce digitalization of transactions to pace up the e-commerce drive in the country.

“I consulted with all stakeholders including the relevant players of e-commerce industry and also got feedback from free lancers to resolve the issues faced by the e-commerce sector including the money channel and provide them banking channel to ease their e-trading,” the federal minister said.”

He said that after the implementation of digitization through ‘Raast Digital Payment System’ the country’s exports in information technology and commerce would increase.

He said that Raast system would improve overall efficiency that would reduce cash circulation and resultantly improve deposits held by the banks and ultimately would lead to increase saving rates from current 15 percent to 28-30 percent.

He said, commonly the cash settlements were being made through cheques, which is time taking, but with the help of Raast digital payment system, the transfers could be made within seconds now.