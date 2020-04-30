Pakistan observes decrease in Gold price

The new price of gold is Rs126,400 per tola.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The price of Gold has started declining after previous surge.

With a decrease of $4 in the per ounce price of gold in the international market, the new price of Gold is $1,856.

Following a decrease in gold prices in the international market, the gold price has also reduced in the Pakistani gold market. A drop of Rs50 has been recorded in the per Tola price of gold in several cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Haiderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi.

After the decrease in gold prices across Pakistan, the new price is Rs126,400 per tola.

While the price of per 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs42 to be sold at Rs108,400.

On the other hand, stability was observed in price of per Tola and 10 grams of Silver. The price of Tola and 10 grams of Silver is Rs1,460 and 1,251.71 respectively.