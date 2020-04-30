PSX gains 139 points to close at 46,079 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 139.33 points, with a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 46,079.37 points against 45,940.04 points on the last working day.

A total of 170,627,572 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 285,968,670 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.720 billion against Rs9.272 billion the previous day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 143 of them recorded gain and 195 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,988,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.42, World Telecom with a volume of 11,426,500 and price per share of Rs2.15 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 11,122,086 and price per share of Rs85.14.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs100.09 per share, closing at Rs5600.10 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs300 to Rs10,900.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs74.62 closing at Rs920.38 followed by Ismail Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs43.59 to close at Rs537.69.