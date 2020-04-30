Govt successfully achieve 5pc GDP growth: Murad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed says the government successfully achieved 5 percent gross domestic product and digitalised the whole system for redressal of people problems smoothly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government took multiple practical steps to remove hurdles being faced by poor segment of the society.

He further said the National Highway income has been increased up to 108 billion during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure.