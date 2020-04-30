Rupee gains two paisa against USD

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by two paisa in the interbank on Thursday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs174.87 on fourth business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs174.89.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by 26 paisa and closed at Rs199.86 against the last working day’s trading of Rs199.60 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of 25 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs236.90 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.15.