Rs10b to be disbursed under KJP in Sindh this year: Usman Dar

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Under Federal Government’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), ten billion rupees will be distributed among youth of Sindh this year, enabling them to commence own business.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar during a media talk in Karachi on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was also present.

Usman Dar said an amount of 150 billion rupees has been earmarked for Kamyab Jawan Programme out of which an amount 32 billion rupees has so far been distributed among youth, resulting in the launch of 22000 new businesses.

He said that federal government will not leave the youth of Sindh alone and scholarships will be provided to them for vocational training.

He said under this programme, cheques will be distributed among deserving youth of Sindh in two phases.