Khusro emphasizes on improving manufacturing base of various industrial sectors

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has emphasized on improving manufacturing base of various industrial sectors at the level of global competitiveness and productive diversity to harness global export market.

He said this while chairing the preliminary meeting of Industrial Policy held in Islamabad.

The minister said the new industrial policy would be focused on enhancement of local production, an increase in value-added exports, and import substitution to ease the chronic problem of trade deficit and spur industrialization to promote jobs in the country.