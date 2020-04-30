FBR aims to remove distortions if any and bring property value near market price.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has agreed to review instances of valuation of immovable property exceeding the market rates in consultation with the stakeholders.

According to details, FBR received a number of complaints wherein property valuation has been reported to be beyond the market price.

To address the genuine grievances, FBR has decided to engage top property valuation experts of the State Bank of Pakistan

Experts will consult key stakeholders including real estate agents and town developers. This consultative process will review such cases individually and thereby make necessary recommendations

