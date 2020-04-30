ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar says the government is expecting five percent economic growth this year due to its prudent policies.

According to a statement, he said the government made the national economy stable and a record increase in foreign remittance is being witnessed.

He said Pakistan has dealt with Coronavirus pandemic in an effective manner and the whole world is acknowledging the policy decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran in tackling the global epidemic.

Commenting on inflation in the country, the minister said the nation is facing this problem due to rising prices of all items in the international market.

Hammad Azhar said the government will immediately pass on to the people the benefits of reduction in prices in the international market and the general public will feel relief soon.