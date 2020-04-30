ISLAMABAD (APP) - Expressing his full support and confidence to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin advised it to redouble efforts for launching the taxpayer outreach initiative at the earliest to expand the existing tax base and boost the revenue collection.

The adviser was chairing a meeting on broadening of tax base by the FBR at Finance Division, according to press statement issued by the ministry here.

Tarin lauded the steps taken by FBR and stressed that an efficient and robust communication with the taxpayers should be at the center of activity undertaken by the board to harness public support for its efforts for broadening the tax base and promoting a tax compliant culture in the country.

Earlier, Chairman FBR and his team gave a detailed presentation on the progress on readiness for potential taxpayer outreach initiative to boost the revenue growth and resource mobilization.

Chairman FBR apprised the Adviser that pragmatic steps had been initiated for compilation of data, with the support of NADRA, which would be available to potential and current taxpayers in a presentable and comprehensible manner through a web portal.

Key challenges to reach out potential and current taxpayers, public awareness and confidence building measures taken by FBR were also discussed in the meeting.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by senior officers from FBR and Finance Division, the statement added.