Work to commence in 3-4 months, to be completed in October 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) visited Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme - also known as K-IV - to review progress on the project.

WAPDA General Manager Projects (South), K-IV Project Director and representative of the Consultants were present on the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of progress, the Chairman said that WAPDA has completed revised design of K-IV Project in accordance with the timelines. The process for awarding construction works of the project is also underway. Following award of the contract, the construction work on K-IV Project will commence in next 3-4 months. WAPDA is committed to complete the project in October 2023 to start supplying 650 million gallon per day additional water to Karachi under the Prime Minister’s Karachi Package, he said.

The Project Director briefed the Chairman about the major milestones achieved so far and the plan to execute the project according to the timelines.

It is worth mentioning here that K-IV Project envisages to supplying 650 million Gallons of drinking water per day to Karachi. Earlier, the project was being constructed by the Sindh Government, however, the Federal Government, under an arrangement with the Provincial Government has taken up implementation of the project as part of the Prime Minister s Package for Karachi and directed WAPDA to take over the responsibility of constructing the project.

Construction recommenced on Nai Gaj Dam; WAPDA Chairman reviews progress WAPDA Chairman also visited Nai Gaj Dam Project being constructed on Gaj River 65-Km North-West of Dadu of Sindh. WAPDA General Manager Projects (South) and Project Director Nai Gaj Dam were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that WAPDA has successfully been able to recommence construction work on the stalled Nai Gaj Project by removing bottlenecks in the way to implementation of this project. Appreciating the project management, he expressed the hope that Nai Gaj Dam will be completed in 2024.

Earlier, the Chairman, in a briefing, was informed of the progress on the project.

On completion, Nai Gaj Dam will have a gross storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet with command area of 28,800 acres of land. Chairman calls on Sindh Chief Secretary to discuss WAPDA projects in Sindh.

In last leg of his visit to Sindh, WAPDA Chairman called on Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah. The matters relating to WAPDA projects in the province, especially that of K-IV, Nai Gaj, Sindh Barrage and Hub Dam were discussed during the meeting.