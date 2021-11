CNG stations will be closed from December 1st to February 15.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh and Balochistan will remain shut down for two-and-half months.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company, the CNG stations will be closed from December 1st to February 15.

The company said that the CNG stations being closed to ensure gas supply to the domestic consumers.