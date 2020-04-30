KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by 74 in the interbank on Monday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs176.2 on first business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs175.46.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by 71 paisa and closed at Rs198.56 against the last working day’s trading of Rs197.85 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of Rs1.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs234.88 as compared to its last closing of Rs233.53.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 20 paisa each to close at Rs47.97and Rs46.96 respectively.