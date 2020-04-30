Trace and Track System will ensure electronic monitoring of the production and sale: Tarin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and NADRA are working on broadening the tax base through the use of modern technology.

Finance Advisor, while addressing launch ceremony of the Federal Bureau of Investigation s Track and Trace System, said that around fifteen million people have been identified, who can be brought to the tax net.

He added that the FBR’s Trace and Track System will ensure electronic monitoring of the production and sale of important sectors including tobacco, fertilizer, sugar and cement sectors.

This will help bring transparency in the system and enhance the country’s revenue.

Under the system, no production bag of sugar will be taken out from the factory and manufacturing plant without stamp and individual identity mark.