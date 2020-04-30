KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by Rs1.13 in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs173.76 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs174.89.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by Rs2.28 and closed at Rs196.63 against the last working day’s trading of Rs198.91 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of Rs1.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs233.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs235.42.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal depreciated by about 30 paisa each to close at Rs47.31 and Rs 46.32 respectively.