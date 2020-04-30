ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Tuesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 806.65 points, with a positive change of 1.76 per cent, closing at 46,542.91points against 45,736.26 points on the last working day.

A total of 243,193,208 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 172,851,026 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.432 billion against Rs 5.135 billion the previous day.

As many as 351 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 239 of them recorded gain and 89 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 16,613,000 shares and price per share of Rs 33.73, TLP PropertiesXB with a volume of 15,243,000 and price per share of Rs51.95 and Waves Singer with volume of 11,018,000 and price per share of Rs 19.62.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs120.05 per share, closing at Rs1720.72 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs55.50 to Rs795.50.

The share of Unilever FoodsXD witnessed minimum decrease of 49.50 closing 18900 followed by Philip Morris Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs33.99 to close at Rs752.01.