ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has invited the Chinese entrepreneurs for investment in industrial, agricultural and information technology sectors in Pakistan under the CPEC.

Chairing a meeting of Chinese investors in Islamabad, he said that due to special relationship between Pakistan and China, the government and people of Pakistan are eager to see much greater investment from China.

He said a facilitation center has also been set up in the CPEC Authority to provide help to the Chinese investors.

Asad Umar said, a CPEC Cabinet Committee has also been set up to resolve investors’ issues.

He said that business to business collaboration would be the hallmark of this phase of CPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of China to Pakistan said that Chinese enterprises will work closely with CPEC Authority to increase their business and investment activities in Pakistan.