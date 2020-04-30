KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 44 paisa in the interbank on Monday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs175.29 on first business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs175.73.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by 47 paisa and closed at Rs200.77 against the last working day’s trading of Rs201.24 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.54, whereas an increase 2 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs235.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs235.21.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal depreciated by about 12 paisa each to close at Rs47.42 and Rs46.74 respectively.