ISLAMABAD (APP) - Sale of cars during four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Oct) has surged by 71 percent as compared to same period of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 74,952 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 43,865 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 45 percent in October as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 17,413 units in October as compared to 11,997 units during same period of previous year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes increase by 0.55 percent as it rose to 628,242 units in four months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 624,818 units in same period of last year.