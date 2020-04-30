Country s inflation rate culminates to 17 37pc

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s inflation rate culminated to 17.37 per cent (pc) on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported that the inflation rate of the country has further increased by 1.81 per cent (pc). The prices of basic food essentials including tomatoes, edible ghee, eggs, onions, and thirty other basic items was increased.

As per details, PBC mentioned that the price of tomatoes rose to Rs23.29, two-and-a-half-kg edible ghee box to Rs30.63, eggs to Rs3.26 per dozen, cooking oil to Rs77.37, potato to Rs1.40 whereas that of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder increased to Rs7.26 per kilograms (kg).

It is pertinent to state here that the prices of chicken, mutton, pulses, milk, and yogurt increased last week; meanwhile, those of six other basic necessities decreased. A decrease of Rs10.29 in sugar, Rs1.11 in gram pulses, Rs0.68 in Moonge pulses, Rs 3.11 in one-kg-bag of flour was observed. Furthermore, prices of 15 food item remained constant.