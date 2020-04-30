Gas to be available to residential sector only three times a day during winter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday has said that gas will be available to the residential sector only three times a day during winter season.

While expressing fear regarding gas outages, the minister said that the domestic consumers will be able to only cook breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Earlier, Gas Load Management Plan for winter 2021-22 was presented before the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) during a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

