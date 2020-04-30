US remains top export destination of Pakistani products: Razak

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood says United States remains the top export destination of Pakistani products followed by China and United Kingdom.



In a tweet, the Adviser said Pakistan’s total exports stood at 9.44 billion dollars during July-October current financial year as compared to of 7.57 billion dollars during July-October last financial year, showing an increase of around two billion dollars.