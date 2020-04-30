KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthen by Rs1.26 in the interbank on Thursday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs174.19 on fourth business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs172.93.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by 37 paisa and closed at Rs199.69 against the last working day’s trading of Rs200.06 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of Rs1.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs233.01 as compared to its last closing of Rs234.15.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 34 paisa each to close at Rs47.42 and Rs46.44 respectively.