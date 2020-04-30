KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthen by Rs1.3 in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs172.93 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs172.93.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciate by Rs1.19 and closed at Rs200.06 against the last working day’s trading of Rs200.56 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of Rs1.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs234.15 as compared to its last closing of Rs232.80.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 35 paisa each to close at Rs47.08 and Rs46.11 respectively.