Inflation is surging worldwide as economies reopen following pandemic lockdowns.

LONDON (AFP) - Europe’s main stock markets rose slightly at the start of trading on Wednesday as investors focus on more evidence of inflation surging globally.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,289.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.1 percent to 16,050.29 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 percent to 7,053.28.

China’s factory-gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October while fresh virus outbreaks and soaring food and energy prices sent consumer prices rising more than forecast.

The official data released Wednesday came one day after the US revealed that its wholesale prices remained high last month and showed signs of accelerating again.

