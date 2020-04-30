Pakistan in much better position than rest of world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said country’s industry has revived and construction sector is also fully operational.

In his tweets on Monday, he said the agricultural economy is prosperous whilst the exports of IT sector have tripled.

The Information Minister said that the income of workers, farmers and industry has increased, expressing the confidence that the global prices will also normalize in six to eight months.

He further said Pakistan is in a much better position than the rest of the world today due to its successful policy against Covid-19 commended also by the international community.