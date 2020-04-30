ISLAMABAD (APP) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Sunday that various economic indicators clearly show that the country’s progress by all accounts was on rise.

“Numbers never lie,” the advisor said while indicating towards progress in various sectors of economy including agriculture, manufacturing, exports and tax collection

He said, the country was now sugar surplus besides producing huge surplus in rice, maize and cotton.

