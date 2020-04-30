Govt is extending every possible facility to the investors through business-friendly policies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says that the government has taken significant steps for industrial revolution in the country under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organization in Islamabad, he said the government is extending every possible facility to the investors through business-friendly policies.

The Information Minister said domestic and foreign investment is secured in Pakistan. He said it is our firm belief that the country will move forward with the development of industrial sector.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said income level of people has increased by thirty-seven percent as a result of our revolutionary steps in the industrial and agriculture sectors. He said the profit making companies should enhance the salaries of their workers.