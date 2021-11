During July to October 2020 textile exports was around $4.76 billion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Textile exports from Pakistan touched historic high level during July to October period of the current fiscal year.

According to details, during the period in review, textile exports reaches to $6 billion showing an increase of 27 percent compared of the same period last year.

During July to October 2020 textile exports was around $4.76 billion. Textile exports in October also reached to new high and increased by 25.5% to $1.619 billion.