Volume of exports was 25 per cent higher as compared to last year: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special attention, Pakistan’s exports are increasing despite outbreak of coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said that during four month period of July-October exports reached amounted to nine point five billion dollars.

Farrukh Habib said that the volume of exports was 25 per cent higher as compared to last year.