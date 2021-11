FBR said the decision was taken to facilitate the corporate sector.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for digital payments by corporate sector until November 30.

An official statement of the FBR said the decision was taken to facilitate the corporate sector. The digital payment for corporate sector is stipulated in Section 21 (la) of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

FBR has exercised this power conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance-2001 after receipt of various representations filed by the taxpayers.