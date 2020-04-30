Govt bans raids on factories without permission

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has banned raids on small and large scale factories without permission.

There is good news for industrialists and investors as the government prohibits raids on factories without permission and makes it mandatory for the inspection team to seek prior permission through the portal.

According to Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Fareena Mazhar, 22 special economic zone projects are being worked in the country, four of which are being built under CPEC, while 200 and 80 local Chinese companies are keen to invest in the country.

Fareena Mazhar further said that investment in the manufacture of electronic and hybrid vehicles in Pakistan is also increasing while Japan is ready to invest more in this sector.