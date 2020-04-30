Upto three billion rupees are being approved for the youngsters every month: Usman

SIALKOT (Web Desk) - The government has so far disbursed soft loans worth over 22 billion rupees under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar said there has been a significant increase in the loan disbursement process under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar said a large number of young people have opened their own businesses after availing concessionary loans under this programme on merit.

He said loans upto three billion rupees are being approved for the youngsters every month.

The Special Assistant vowed to disburse loans amounting to 100 billion rupees within the set time period.