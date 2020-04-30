Imran Khan said the tax collection in October has also surpassed its set monthly target

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue for achieving the tax collection of Rs 1,840 billion from July to October this year.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that the tax collection during the said period was 37% higher than the last year.

“I want to congratulate FBR for achieving tax collection of Rs 1,840bn for July/Oct, which is 37% higher than last year,” he said in a tweet.

Contrary to propaganda, Income Tax also grew by 32% YoY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 30, 2021

The prime minister said the tax collection in October has also surpassed its set monthly target. “It is all due to a robust economic performance. Contrary to propaganda, Income Tax also grew by 32% year-on-year,” he remarked.