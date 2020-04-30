KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 52 paisa in the interbank on Thursday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs172.26 on fourth business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs172.78.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by 58 paisa and closed at Rs199.98 against the last working day’s trading of Rs200.56 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of 75 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs237 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.75.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal depreciated by about 14 paisa each to close at Rs46.90 and Rs45.93 respectively.