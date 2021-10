ECC will be comprised of 12 members.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and appointed Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub as its chairman.

According to the notification, ECC will be comprised of 12 members including Ministers for law and Justice, Planning and Development and Railways.

Minister for Interior, Maritime Affairs, Food Security, Privatization and Water Resources have been appointed members of committee.