KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by 69 paisa in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs173.47 on second business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs172.78.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by Rs1.52 and closed at Rs201.71 against the last working day’s trading of Rs200.19 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs1.62 witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs238.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.34.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 19 paisa each to close at Rs47.23 and Rs45.25 respectively.