KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by Rs1.6 in the interbank on Monday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs172.78 on first business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs171.18.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by Rs1.41 and closed at Rs200.19 against the last working day’s trading of Rs198.78 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs2.45 witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs237.34 as compared to its last closing of Rs234.89.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 44 paisa each to close at Rs47.04 and Rs46.06 respectively.