ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is using less furnace oil compared to last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Hammad Azhar, in a tweet, said that PTI government has also increased utilization of RLNG plants.

Reacting to a statement by Khawaja Asif, Hammad urged the PML-N leader to do research before issuing any statements.