Price of cooking oil was increased by Rs15 per liter to Rs340 per liter.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After Utility Stores, the price of ghee has been increased by Rs 38 to Rs399 per kilogram from its previous price of Rs361 per kg in the open market on Saturday.

A wave of inflation has gripped the country following considerable rise in prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff. The prices of food items, have also gone up at the open market after utility stores increases prices of various products.

Second grade ghee has been increased by Rs5 per kg to Rs330 per kg, while cooking oil was increased by Rs15 per liter to Rs340 per liter.

Earlier, according to the weekly report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation in the country has increased by 12.66 per cent, while the rate of inflation was recorded at 0.2 per cent last week, resulting in skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee.

The bureau, in the report, said that as of last week, 22 items — including tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, mutton, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders — have become more expensive, reported Geo News.

Per the weekly report, a domestic cylinder of LPG witnessed a price hike of Rs 43.96 per kg, ghee prices were increased by Rs 2.99 per kg, while and mutton prices rose by Rs 4.58 per kg.

Meanwhile, prices of various items at utility stores have also skyrocketed, with the price of cooking oil reaching Rs110 per litre after an increase of Rs 14.