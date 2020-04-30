The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The prices of 10 food items went down during the week ending on October 14, as compared to the previous week, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said Friday.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week basis (WoW) included Sugar (6.28%), Eggs (3.80%), Pulse Moong (3.03%), Onions (1.61%), Chicken (1.47%), Pulse Gram (0.94%), Bananas (0.93%), Wheat Flour Bag (0.91%), Pulse Masoor (0.58%) and Pulse Mash (0.56%).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week included Tomatoes (50.11%), Pulse Moong (32.01%), Onions (31.17%), Potatoes (22.30%) and Pulse Mash (1.73%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included Tomatoes (19.21%), Mustard Oil (3.12%), Tea Prepared (2.12%), LPG (2.07%), Washing Soap (1.98%), Cooked Daal (lentils) (1.55%), Tea Lipton (1.48%) and Cooked Beef (1.32%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included LPG (64.60%), Electricity for Q1 (61.11%), Mustard Oil (43.82%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (41.55%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (39.94%), Cooking Oil 5 liter (38.70%), Chilies Powdered (33.43%), Gents Sandal (33.37%), Chicken (30.08%), Washing Soap (26.61%), Garlic (22.78%), Petrol (22.22%) and Diesel (17.13%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 14 witnessed an increase of 0.20% as compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 items increased 10 items decreased and 19 items remained stable.