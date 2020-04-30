The price of second class cooking oil has been increased by Rs 15

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Utility Stores Corporation has jacked up the prices of various items including ghee and oil.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the prices of various brands of ghee and oil have gone up. The price of oil has gone up by Rs15 to Rs1,775 per five kilogrammes.

The price of second class cooking oil has been increased by Rs 15 and the price has been increased from Rs 323 to Rs 338 per liter.

The notification further stated that the price of second grade ghee has gone up from Rs 18 to Rs 338 per kg, while the price of 500 gram pack of laundry washing powder has been increased from Rs 5 to Rs 170 and soap from Rs 3 to Rs 133.

The price of shoe polish has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 110, while the price of a 1 liter pack of nail polish has gone up by Rs 25 to Rs 464 from Rs 439.