President stresses need for effective taxation system

(Web Desk) - President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for an effective taxation system to increase revenue collection for betterment of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said that an effective tax system would help eliminate corruption from society, which is otherwise gravely affecting the poor people.

The President said government is focusing on the empowerment and financial inclusion of youth, women and disabled persons.

He regretted that women were unable to take full benefit of the loans being offered by the government due to lack of awareness and emphasized the need to facilitate and guide them to avail loans for their businesses.

Dr Arif Alvi urged businessmen and industrialists to take steps for the financial inclusion and empowerment of women and persons with disabilities by employing them in their respective organizations.

Emphasizing the need for a simplified and tax-friendly environment to encourage the people fulfill their national obligation, he said lack of trust over tax-collecting bodies and their corruption are the main factors responsible for tax evasion.