ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that prices of petroleum products in Pakistan were still lowest than other regional countries.

He said this while presiding over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting the prime minister directed the parliamentary party members to spend more time in the constituencies. He said that the development projects would be started in consultation with the MNAs, while health cards and Ehsaas Ration Cards would also be issued in consultation with the members of the Assembly.

Regarding rising inflation, Imran Khan said that the government is aware of inflation and is making every effort to control it.

He said that the prices of goods in the international market have gone up dramatically, adding that Pakistan still has the lowest price of petrol in the region, we cannot explain to the people the reasons for the rise in prices.