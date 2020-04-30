KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday, with investors withdrawing money, buying shares that had fallen for three days as a result of a three-day slump, leading the KSE-100 index to a thousand with an increase of 1111.90 points, the psychological limit of 44,000 was crossed.

The KSE-100 index rose by 1,111.90 points on Thursday as investors bought shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, after which the index reached 44,333.68 points while the market s investment value also increased by Rs 1.64 trillion.

The Pakistan stock market rose 2.57% in a single day, taking the market s investment volume to Rs 77.47 trillion.

The biggest gainer on the PSX was Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs 600 to Rs 21,000 and Nestle Pakistan by Rs 135 to Rs 5,850 while, Pak Engineering shares recorded the biggest decline.