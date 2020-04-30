A total of 354,964,803 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 661.30 points, with a negative change of 1.51 per cent, closing at 43,221.78 points against 43,883.08 points on the last working day.

A total of 354,964,803 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 404,913,884 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.293 billion against Rs15.602 billion the previous day.

As many as 543 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 86 of them recorded gain and 436 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 36,758,896 shares and price per share of Rs 5.16, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 28,869,500 and price per share of Rs2.06 and Telecard Limited with volume of 17,011,000 and price per share of Rs15.39.

Mitchells Fruit witnessed a maximum increase of Rs11.68 per share, closing at Rs357.41. KSB Pumps was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs8.30, closing at Rs217.30.

Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of Rs174 per share, closing at Rs10725 followed by Colgate PalmXB, the prices of which declined by Rs79.31 per share, closing at Rs2424.69.