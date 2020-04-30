ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) once again made it clear on Wednesday that there would be no further extension in deadline for filing tax returns for the fiscal year 2021 beyond October 15.

FBR Spokesperson, Asad Tahir Cheema in a statement issued said that only two days were left for filing the tax returns and urged people to do the same as soon as possible.

He said that the FBR online portal was working smoothly round-the-clock while capacity of IT system had also been improved.